Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with van

The man is being treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after the crash on Wednesday.

Mintlaw: Biker seriously injured (file pic). ©STV

A motorcyclist has suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in a crash with a van.

The man is being treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the collision in the village of Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire, on Wednesday.

The crash, which involved a white Renault Master and a red Ducati motorbike, happened on Nether Aden Road at around 7.30am.

Police officers arrived at the scene shortly afterwards after being alerted by paramedics.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "The motorcyclist is at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious to life-threatening injuries.

"The crash happened on Nether Aden Road. We received a call from the Scottish Ambulance Service just after 7.30am."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.