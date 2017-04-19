Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with van
The man is being treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after the crash on Wednesday.
A motorcyclist has suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in a crash with a van.
The man is being treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the collision in the village of Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire, on Wednesday.
The crash, which involved a white Renault Master and a red Ducati motorbike, happened on Nether Aden Road at around 7.30am.
Police officers arrived at the scene shortly afterwards after being alerted by paramedics.
A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "The motorcyclist is at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious to life-threatening injuries.
"The crash happened on Nether Aden Road. We received a call from the Scottish Ambulance Service just after 7.30am."
