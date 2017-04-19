Man charged over '£180,000 gardening company fraud'

It follows a series of complaints about the Aberdeen firm Gorgeous Gardens.

Gorgeous Gardens: Police investigated with Trading Standards officers (file pic). © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

A man has been charged over an alleged fraudulent gardening scheme worth £180,000.

It follows a series of complaints about the Aberdeen firm Gorgeous Gardens between December 2015 and February this year.

Police investigated the allegations in partnership with Trading Standards officers in the city and in Aberdeenshire.

A report is expected to be submitted to the procurator fiscal regarding the 30-year-old man who has been charged.

Detective constable Jill Anderson said: "We have worked closely with our colleagues at trading standards and our partners and would also like to thank members of the public who have assisted with our investigation so far.

"Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information can contact police."

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.