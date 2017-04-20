Motorcyclist fighting for life after collision with van

The 36-year-old man is in a critical condition at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

ARI: Motorcyclist in critical condition (file pic). © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

A motorcyclist who suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision with a van is in a critical condition.

The 36-year-old man is being treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the crash in Aberdeenshire on Wednesday.

The collision, which involved a Renault Master van and a Ducati motorbike, happened on Nether Aden Road, Mintlaw, at 7.30am.

Police officers arrived at the scene shortly afterwards after being alerted by the ambulance service. The road reopened at 3pm.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "A motorcyclist remains in hospital in a critical condition following a two-vehicle collision.

"Police were called at just before 7.30am on Wednesday to a report of a collision on the Nether Aden Road near Mintlaw.

"The 36-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with life threatening injuries. The van driver was uninjured."

"Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either of the vehicles prior to the incident is asked to contact Police Scotland," she added.

