Man's life saved by gift from death crash boy's family

Keiran McKandie's parents donated defibrillators to police after his death.

Keiran McKandie: Died aged 16 last March.

A man's life has been saved using a defibrillator donated by a couple who lost their son in a road accident.

Keiran McKandie, 16, died when his mountain bike collided with a car in Moray last March.

Police officers arrived at the scene first but were unable to save his life.

Paramedics were busy with other patients and did not reach Keiran for 27 minutes - 19 minutes longer than average.

Following his death, Keiran's parents donated ten defibrillators to police in the hope of preventing a future tragedy.

It has now emerged one of the devices was used to save a man's life a year to the day since the 16-year-old's funeral.

Emergency services were called after the 58-year-old was found slumped in his car in a St Fergus lay-by on April 1.

Police officers arrived first and performed CPR before using the defibrillator to restart the man's heart. He was then taken to hospital in Aberdeen by ambulance.

'[This] has allowed a family not to experience the heartbreak, sorrow and suffering that we endure on a daily basis.' Sandra McKandie

Keiran's mother, Sandra, said: "As a result of these defibrillators a gentleman's life has been saved, which has allowed a family not to experience the heartbreak, sorrow and suffering that we endure on a daily basis.

"If Keiran did not experience such a cruel and unjustified accident these defibrillators would not be available for police to use in these emergency situations.

"We wish the gentleman involved a safe and speedy recovery and hope that he continues to fulfil his life.

"We will continue to fundraise and raise awareness in Keiran's name to ensure that all emergency response vehicles are equipped with this life-saving equipment and continue Keiran's legacy."

Keiran's parents donated the defibrillators in November but they were not installed in cars until February.

They are now available to officers in Elgin, Inverurie, Mintlaw, Stonehaven and Aberdeen.

The daughter of the man whose life was saved, who asked to remain anonymous, said: "The McKandie family has been incredibly brave and should be proud of themselves for starting a charity which has saved my dad's life.



"Thanks to them we will be able to enjoy more time together as a family."



Police Scotland deputy chief constable Rose Fitzpatrick said it was "remarkable" a defibrillator had been used so quickly.

"It is extremely pleasing to hear that one of the defibrillators donated by Gordon and Sandra McKandie has been used to help save this man's life," she said.

"It is remarkable to think that within two months of the defibrillators being installed in road policing vehicles across the north east that we are already seeing such a positive impact.

"We will continue to increase the number of officers trained to provide advanced defibrillator training."

