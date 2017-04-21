  • STV
  • MySTV

Northern Isles cargo ship crew 'paid £2.56 an hour'

Chris Foote Chris Foote

The MV Daroja carries freight between Aberdeen, Orkney and Shetland.

Protest: Cargo ship crew 'paid £2.56 an hour'.
Protest: Cargo ship crew 'paid £2.56 an hour'. RMT

The crew of a Scottish cargo ship are reportedly being paid almost £5 less an hour than the minimum wage.

Sailors aboard the MV Daroja, which carries goods between Aberdeen and the Northern Isles, allegedly earn £2.56 an hour against a statutory minimum of £7.50.

A protest was held on Friday, six months after demonstrations over the pay of crew sailing on ferries contracted by the Scottish Government.

Streamline Shipping, which chartered the Daroja but does not own the vessel or employ its crew, received £3m in government subsidies between 2008 and 2014.

https://stv.tv/news/north/1377868-minimum-wage-deal-after-ships-of-shame-ferry-protest/ | default

RMT Union general secretary Mick Cash said: "Poverty pay on the MV Daroja is a disgrace.

"We call on the Scottish Government to take action, as it did on Seatruck, where it has been agreed that they will pay at least the national minimum wage.

"Only a nationalised Northern Isles ferry service can meet the needs of local communities and the seafarers that serve them."

Foreign-flagged vessels such as the Daroja, which is registered in Cyprus but owned by German firm H&H Berederung, are contracted to UK firms by British shipbrokers.

It is legal to pay the crews of such ships less than the minimum wage if they are recruited overseas.

'The terms offered are entirely compatible with all legislation impacting on the operation of the vessel, which is fully EU compliant.'
Streamline Shipping spokesman

A spokesman for Aberdeen-based Streamline said: "The terms and conditions of employment for seafarers on board are governed by the vessel owners.

"Having raised the issue with the owners we are assured that the terms offered are entirely compatible with all legislation impacting on the operation of the vessel, which is fully EU compliant."

Streamline was founded in the early 1980s to support the burgeoning North Sea oil industry.

STV news previously revealed that at times more than half of the foreign vessels used by the oil industry employ crew on less than the minimum wage.

The UK Government is now reviewing legislation which makes this legal.

https://stv.tv/news/north/1372014-foreign-sailors-in-north-sea-earn-less-than-minimum-wage/ | default

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.