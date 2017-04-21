Northern Isles cargo ship crew 'paid £2.56 an hour'

The MV Daroja carries freight between Aberdeen, Orkney and Shetland.

Protest: Cargo ship crew 'paid £2.56 an hour'. RMT

The crew of a Scottish cargo ship are reportedly being paid almost £5 less an hour than the minimum wage.

Sailors aboard the MV Daroja, which carries goods between Aberdeen and the Northern Isles, allegedly earn £2.56 an hour against a statutory minimum of £7.50.

A protest was held on Friday, six months after demonstrations over the pay of crew sailing on ferries contracted by the Scottish Government.

Streamline Shipping, which chartered the Daroja but does not own the vessel or employ its crew, received £3m in government subsidies between 2008 and 2014.

RMT Union general secretary Mick Cash said: "Poverty pay on the MV Daroja is a disgrace.

"We call on the Scottish Government to take action, as it did on Seatruck, where it has been agreed that they will pay at least the national minimum wage.

"Only a nationalised Northern Isles ferry service can meet the needs of local communities and the seafarers that serve them."

Foreign-flagged vessels such as the Daroja, which is registered in Cyprus but owned by German firm H&H Berederung, are contracted to UK firms by British shipbrokers.

It is legal to pay the crews of such ships less than the minimum wage if they are recruited overseas.

'The terms offered are entirely compatible with all legislation impacting on the operation of the vessel, which is fully EU compliant.' Streamline Shipping spokesman

A spokesman for Aberdeen-based Streamline said: "The terms and conditions of employment for seafarers on board are governed by the vessel owners.

"Having raised the issue with the owners we are assured that the terms offered are entirely compatible with all legislation impacting on the operation of the vessel, which is fully EU compliant."

Streamline was founded in the early 1980s to support the burgeoning North Sea oil industry.

STV news previously revealed that at times more than half of the foreign vessels used by the oil industry employ crew on less than the minimum wage.

The UK Government is now reviewing legislation which makes this legal.