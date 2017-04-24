Motorist who died when car careered off road named
Kieran Ross from Aberdeen suffered fatal injuries in the incident on Sunday.
A driver who died when his car crashed off the road in Aberdeenshire has been named.
Kieran Ross from Aberdeen suffered fatal injuries in the incident near Braemar shortly before 1.15am on Sunday.
The 30-year-old's Seat Ibiza went off the A93 at Invercauld. The road was shut until 10.45am.
Sergeant David Pirie said: "Our thoughts at this difficult time are with Kieran's family and friends.
"Our investigation to establish the full circumstances is currently ongoing and I would urge anyone who saw Kieran's vehicle prior to the collision to come forward and speak to us."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.