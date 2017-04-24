  • STV
  • MySTV

Prince Charles drives steam train targeted by vandals

STV

The royal stepped in with a donation to fund repairs of the locomotive and carriage.

Train: Prince Charles takes the driver's seat.
Train: Prince Charles takes the driver's seat. PA

Prince Charles has driven a steam train that was badly damaged by vandals.

The Duke of Rothesay wore a kilt and a specially monogrammed overall to drive the steam engine on a line in Aberdeenshire he used to travel on as a child.

He visited the Royal Deeside Railway Preservation Society at Milton of Crathes near Banchory on Monday.

The prince stepped in with a "significant" donation through his charitable foundation after hearing vandals had smashed windows on a 1965 railway carriage and ruined a locomotive engine in August 2015.

His donation helped carry out a £15,000 refurbishment and he met volunteers and local children before climbing aboard the engine.

Prince: The revamped train was unveiled.
Prince: The revamped train was unveiled. PA

Volunteer driver James West showed him the controls and said he was a "very good" driver on the short journey on a reconstructed section of the historic line towards Banchory and back.

Mr West said: "I never thought I'd teach the future king to drive a stream train. He's driven similar trains before, so kind of understood how they work.

"We chatted on the way down the line about how he'd travelled on the line as a child and he never believed he would travel on it again.

"He took the controls and did all the driving. I did the braking as we approached the platform. His driving was very good."

Charles unveiled a plaque naming the restored carriage Birkhall after his residence at Balmoral.

Restoration: Prince drove the steam engine.
Restoration: Prince drove the steam engine. PA

The historic railway line was in use from 1853 to 1966 and was used by the royal family on trips to the Aberdeenshire estate.

Restoration project leader Bill Halliday said the prince's donation had given the impetus to kick-start the renovation and helped draw in more public contributions, and said the royal visit was "absolutely fantastic".

He said: "It was a great end to what started off as a devastating incident with the vandalism. This was the perfect completion for us.

"He used to travel on the line as a child, it brought back great memories for him. Driving the train just made his day, he was absolutely delighted and he really enjoyed it."

Mr Halliday said Charles urged the society to persevere with their goal of restoring the line between Ballater and Crathes.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.