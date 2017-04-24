No trace found of dog that fell off cliff in Aberdeen

Aberdeen's Inshore Lifeboat conducted a search after reports a dog had fallen over.

Rescue operation: But no trace could be found of a dog that reportedly fallen over cliffs near Aberdeen. RNLI

A dog reportedly been seen falling off a cliff in Aberdeen could not be saved the RNLI have confirmed.

A search party of the shoreline was conducted by Aberdeen's Inshore Lifeboat (ILB) but no trace of the animal could be found.

A concerned member of the public made a 999 call to the coastguard reporting that they had seen the dog falling over cliffs near Findon, five miles south of Aberdeen.

Two lifeboats were paged shortly after 4pm on Monday and helped support the coastguard and Cliff Rescue Team to conduct a search of the area.

And the All-Weather Lifeboat (ALB) stood off to provide assistance as required.

But when no trace of the dog was found the lifeboats were stood down and returned to the station two hours later at approximately 6pm.

The RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) volunteers provide a 24-hour search and rescue service and operate over 230 lifeboat stations in the UK and Ireland with more than 100 lifeguard units on beaches around the country.

