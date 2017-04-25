Car smashes through fence in police chase on the A90

The pursuit began when the Vauxhall Astra failed to stop for officers on Monday.

Crash: Car ploughed through fence. GFP Photography

Two men have been detained after a police chase ended with a car smashing through a fence.

The pursuit began when the Vauxhall Astra failed to stop for officers on the A90 near Laurencekirk in Aberdeenshire at 8.30pm on Monday.

It ended a short time later when the car collided with a barbed wire fence between Marykirk and St Cyrus. Nobody was injured.

Police are understood to have attempted to stop the car in connection with road traffic offences.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Two people have been detained after a vehicle failed to stop for police at around 8.30pm on the A90 at Laurencekirk."

A90: Vehicle failed to stop for police. by GFP Photography

