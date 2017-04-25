Toddler hit with boiled egg in 'despicable' assault

The child was struck while he played outside on Easter Sunday.

Califer Road: Attack left boy 'shaken and upset'. Google 2017

A toddler was hit with a boiled egg in a "despicable" assault by a man in Moray.

The boy was playing in a garden on Califer Road, Forres, when his attacker walked in and threw the egg at him, causing him to fall.

Police said the child's injuries were not serious but both he and his mother were left shaken and upset by the incident.

Detectives are now appealing for anyone with information on the assault to get in touch.

Constable David Baird said: "This is a particularly despicable incident where a person has thrown an object which has struck a defenceless young toddler.

"I would like to appeal to the public to think back to Easter Sunday and try to remember if they noticed anyone acting suspiciously in the Califer and Culbin road areas around 1.15pm on Sunday, April 16.

"I would also like to stress that this is an extremely serious matter and I would urge anyone who knows anything about this incident to get in touch with police."

He added: "The assault of a baby is completely unacceptable and rest assured we will take every measure open to us to find whoever is responsible for this."

The suspect was described as around 6ft 4in. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black trainers with "distinctive" blue eyes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.