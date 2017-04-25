Boy, 16, charged after A90 police chase fence crash

The pursuit began when a Vauxhall Astra failed to stop for officers on the A90.

A90: Car crashed through barbed wire fence. GFP Photography

A teenage boy has been charged after a police chase which ended with a car smashing through a fence.

The pursuit began when the Vauxhall Astra failed to stop for officers on the A90 near Laurencekirk in Aberdeenshire at 8.30pm on Monday.

It ended a short time later when the car collided with a barbed wire fence between Marykirk and St Cyrus. Nobody was injured.

A 16-year-old boy was detained and has now been charged with road traffic offences.

He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

