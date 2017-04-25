Ferry turned back to port after wave smashes windows

MV Hrossey was en route from Aberdeen to Lerwick when the incident happened.

Northlink: Passengers have been offered cabins. (file pic) STV

A passenger ferry had to turn back to port after a large wave shattered its windows.

The Northlink vessel MV Hrossey was en route from Aberdeen to Lerwick via Kirkwall when the incident happened around 7pm on Tuesday.

It is understood the wave smashed windows at the front of the ship, causing water to flood in.

The Hrossey was swiftly re-routed back to Aberdeen, where it docked shortly before 10pm.

Weather conditions in the area at the time were described as "extreme".

Northlink has offered cabins to all passengers and expects to have repairs completed to allow the vessel to resume its journey on Wednesday.

No-one is thought to have been injured.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.