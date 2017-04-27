Man 'critical' after attack outside Co-op in Aberdeen

He suffered serious head injuries in the assault on Union Street, city centre.

A man has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after a serious assault outside a Co-op in Aberdeen city centre.

The 33-year-old victim suffered serious head injuries in the attack, which happened at around 9.30pm on Wednesday.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Two men have been detained in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.

Detective sergeant Rhona Di Meola said: "I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything to please contact police as we carry out an investigation into the circumstances leading up to this incident."

Anyone with information can contact officers on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 to remain anonymous.

