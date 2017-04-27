Grenade found by children on beach detonated by experts

Four youngsters were taking part in a clean-up near Lerwick on Shetland.

Bomb disposal: The 'rusty' grenade was detonated (file pic). © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

A beach has reopened after an old grenade found by children was detonated by bomb disposal experts.

The four youngsters from Lerwick Amateur Swimming Club were taking part in the Voar Redd Up clean-up in Shetland when they made the discovery on Sunday.

Shetland Coastguard cordoned off the area at Seafield Beach near Lerwick after the find was reported on Monday.

A Royal Navy bomb disposal team arrived on Wednesday afternoon to deal with the grenade and detonated it at around 4pm.

Access to the beach has now reopened.

It is not known how old the grenade was but the coastguard described it as "very rusty".

Kathleen Anderson, whose daughter Rebecca was with the group that found the grenade, said: "The girls were taking part in a sponsored beach clean-up when one of them found it.

"She had an idea what it might be and they knew not to touch it.

"They were quite excited and chatted about it as children do. It's not exactly what you would expect to find during a beach clean-up."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.