Rapist caught when girl, four, told nursery about abuse

Paul Moffat was described as a 'rat' by the child in an interview played in court.

Court: Moffat was jailed for raping child (file pic). PA

A rapist was caught after his young victim told nursery staff about the abuse.

Paul Moffat was jailed for eight years having earlier been convicted of molesting the child.

The High Court in Glasgow heard the 30-year-old had preyed on his victim when she four years old.

The girl described her attacker as a "rat" and said what he had done to her was "really bad".

Moffat was sentenced on Thursday by Lord Matthews, who described the victim as "an innocent wee girl".

The judge added: "No child should have to undergo not only the abuse but also the confusing emotions that sort of conduct engenders."

Moffat raped and sexually abused the girl between January 2014 and April 2015 at an address in Kinloss, Moray.

Previously a jury heard how the child told nursery staff what had gone on.

Prosecutor Sheena Fraser said: "The police were called in and the girl revealed more information to her mother about what Moffat had done."

The youngster did not give evidence in court. The court was instead shown footage of her interview with police and social workers.

Moffat, who denied the claims, will also be on the sex offenders list indefinitely.

