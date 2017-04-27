Man charged with assault outside Co-op store in Aberdeen
A 33-year-old man is fighting for his life after suffering serious head injuries.
A man has been charged with assault after an incident outside a Co-op in Aberdeen.
A 33-year-old man is fighting for his life after suffering serious head injuries on Union Street, Aberdeen, at 9.30pm on Wednesday.
He is in a critical condition at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
A 27-year-old man has been charged and is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday.
Detective sergeant Rhona Di Meola said: "I would also like to stress that this was a contained and isolated incident and that at no stage was there any threat to the wider public."
