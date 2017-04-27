Man charged with assault outside Co-op store in Aberdeen

A 33-year-old man is fighting for his life after suffering serious head injuries.

Co-op: Man due to appear in court (file pic). The Co-op

A man has been charged with assault after an incident outside a Co-op in Aberdeen.

A 33-year-old man is fighting for his life after suffering serious head injuries on Union Street, Aberdeen, at 9.30pm on Wednesday.

He is in a critical condition at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A 27-year-old man has been charged and is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday.

Detective sergeant Rhona Di Meola said: "I would also like to stress that this was a contained and isolated incident and that at no stage was there any threat to the wider public."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.