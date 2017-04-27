Firefighter's phone stolen as they battled house blaze

The mobile was taken from a fire engine during a callout in Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire.

Fraserburgh: Firefighter's mobile taken (file pic). PA

A firefighter's mobile phone was stolen while they battled a house blaze in Aberdeenshire.

The handset was taken from a fire engine during the callout in Fraserburgh on Wednesday.

The fire broke out on Fernie Place at around 8am and was extinguished a short time later.

The theft, which happened between 8.45am and 10.15am, has been reported to Police Scotland.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We are assisting Police Scotland regarding an alleged theft of a mobile phone from an appliance attending an incident in Fraserburgh on Wednesday, April 26.

"As this is an ongoing investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.

"We would urge anyone with any information to contact Police Scotland."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.