Pensioner found lying in street with serious injuries

Man, 68, in serious condition in hospital after being discovered in Lossiemouth.

Police: Officers are investigating the incident (file pic). © STV

A pensioner was discovered lying in a street with serious injuries.

The 68-year-old man is in a serious condition in hospital after being found in Lossiemouth around midnight on Saturday.

Police said they are trying to establish how the man sustained his injuries,

He is described as having a grey beard, around 5ft 4in tall with a stocky build and was wearing a checked shirt, blue jeans and a dark hooded top.

Officers said he was discovered in Fairisle Place in the Moray town.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.