Pensioner found injured in street dies in hospital

A pensioner who was found injured in a street has died.

The 68-year-old man was discovered with serious injuries in Lossiemouth in the early hours of Sunday.

Police have launched an inquiry into the death and are currently trying to establish how the man sustained his injuries.

He was found around 12.30am in Fairisle Place in the Moray town and was taken to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin, where he died late on Sunday night.

Officers said he is described as having white hair and a greying beard, while he was wearing a checked shirt, blue jeans and a dark hooded top.

Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Walker said: "Our thoughts are obviously with this man's family at this sad time.

"Our inquiries are continuing to establish the exact circumstances leading up to his death and at this stage his injuries are still being treated as unexplained.

"Several members of the public have already assisted with our investigation and I would like to thank them for their help. I would still encourage anyone who saw a man fitting his description however to please contact police if you think you have information which could help."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.