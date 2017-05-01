Woman's car plunges 984ft down gully near ski centre

The incident happened on the A939 near the Lecht Ski Centre in Aberdeenshire.

Airlifted: The woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Newsline

A woman's car has plunged 984ft down a gully near a ski centre.

The incident happened on the A939 near Lecht Ski Centre in Aberdeenshire at about 12.40pm on Monday.

Fire crews, police and the coastguard helicopter were called to the one-vehicle crash.

The woman was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but the extent of her injuries is unknown.

The road was closed until 2.30pm while emergency services attended.

