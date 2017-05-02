Prisoner charged with slashing inmate in face at jail

The alleged victim, 25, received treatment for injuries after incident at HMP Grampian.

HMP Grampian: Inmate arrested over alleged slashing (file pic).

A prisoner has been charged with slashing another inmate at a jail.

The 25-year-old alleged victim suffered serious injuries to his face and neck.

A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident at HMP Grampian in Aberdeenshire on Friday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that a 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged serious assault at HMP Grampian, Peterhead, on Friday, April 28.

"A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal."

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Prison Service said: "We do not comment on individual prisoners.

"All assaults are reported to Police Scotland."

