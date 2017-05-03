Head teacher 'threatened parent and screamed at child'

Elizabeth Manley was responsible for a 'wide decline' in the culture of her school.

Hearing: Head teacher faces allegations (file pic). PA

A head teacher who allegedly threatened a parent and screamed at a schoolboy faces being struck off.

Elizabeth Manley reportedly presided over a "wide decline" in the culture of her Aberdeenshire school and allegedly intimidated parents and staff.

Ms Manley faces a hearing in front of the General Teaching Council of Scotland (GTCS) on Thursday.

The allegations she will face include a claim that she screamed "if you are not going to work you can go home, we do not want children like you in this school" at a child.

On a separate occasion, she allegedly made the same boy stand in front of his class and told them to vote on whether or not she should send him home or give him another chance.

Ms Manley's staff reportedly found her frightening, intimidating and unapproachable.

She allegedly called a parent at home and spoke to her in an "aggressive and threatening manner".

The incidents happened at an unnamed school between August 2013 and March 2015, it is claimed.

