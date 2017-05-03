Missing diver sparks major search operation off Orkney

Coastguard and RNLI comb Pentland Firth after diver fails to return to boat.

Helicopter: Search is being coordinated by the coastguard. (file pic) Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

A major search is under way for a diver missing in the Pentland Firth.

Emergency services were called at 5.20pm on Wednesday after the diver failed to return to a boat off the coast of Burwick in Orkney.

Coastguard rescue teams from Hoy and St Margarets Hope are searching the area along with RNLI lifeboats from Longhope, Thurso and Stromness.

A rescue helicopter from Shetland is also on scene as well as four commercial vessels who are assisting with the operation.

The search is being coordinated by the coastguard.

