Missing diver rescued after 11 hours in water off Orkney

A major search was launched after the man was reported missing on Wednesday.

Rescue: Missing diver found after search (file pic). Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

A missing diver has been rescued after spending 11 hours in the water off Orkney.

A major search operation was launched after the man was reported missing from a diving boat near Burwick at 5.20pm on Wednesday.

RNLI lifeboats were dispatched and were later joined by a coastguard rescue helicopter.

At around 3.15am a small sail training vessel passing through the Pentland Firth found and rescued the diver around two miles east of Duncansby.

The crew of the Yunyi Baltiets transferred him to the Thurso RNLI lifeboat, who took him ashore.

Gary Harris, from the Shetland Coastguard Operations Centre, said he was in a "reasonable condition".

"During search operations at sea, it's incredibly challenging to spot a head in the water especially at night," he said.

"The diver was very fortunate to be spotted by the crew on the sail training vessel Yunyi Baltiets and taken aboard safely.

"He is reported to be conscious and in a reasonable condition considering he has spent 11 hours in the water."

Earlier this week surfer Matthew Bryce was rescued after spending 32 hours at sea clinging to his surfboard.

He was found by a coastguard helicopter at 7.30pm on Monday, 13 miles off the coast of West Port Beach, Argyll, where he had set off at 9am the day before.

The 22-year-old was airlifted to Ulster Hospital in Belfast with hypothermia and is now thought to be recovering.

