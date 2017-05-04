Voters forced to cast ballots in back of Ford Galaxy

Election staff were locked out of their intended polling place in Buckie, Moray.

Ford Galaxy: Two people voted in back of car. Moray Council

Voters were forced to cast their ballots in the back of a car after they were locked out of their polling station.

A makeshift voting booth was set up inside the Ford Galaxy after election staff found they were locked out of the Royal British Legion in Buckie, Moray.

Presiding officer Simone Evans put notices in the windows of her car and placed the ballot box on the front passenger seat.

She then cleared the rear seat so that voters could have privacy to cast their ballot.

Two early voters turned up and voted in the car before caretakers arrived to open the building.

Moray's depute returning officer, Moira Patrick, praised Mrs Evans for her quick thinking.

"She did exactly what all our elections staff are trained to do in the event of not being able to gain access to a polling place for whatever reason," she said

"It is part of their training but as far as I can recall this is only the second time it has ever had to be put into practice."

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.