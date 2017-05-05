North Sea platforms begin 13,000-mile journey from Korea

The five Mariner oil field topsides weigh a total of almost 40,000 tonnes.

Mariner: Colossal topsides on their way to Scotland. Statoil

Five oil platforms weighing a total of almost 40,000 tonnes are on their way to Scotland from South Korea.

The topsides will be installed in the Mariner oil field east of Shetland following a 40-day, 13,000-mile journey.

The field is expected to produce around 55,000 barrels of oil a day once production begins in late 2018 and will support around 700 jobs.

Statoil Production UK managing director Hedda Felin said: "This is a very important step for us in the Mariner project.

"The sail away of our topside modules marks the beginning of an exciting period of activity for Statoil in the UK North Sea."

It will take more than a year to complete the installation and hookup of the platforms.

Last week, the world's biggest ship set a new world record uplifting the 24,000-tonne topside of Brent Delta.

The structure is being dismantled at a decommissioning yard in Teeside.

