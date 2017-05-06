Hiker missing since arriving in Scotland four days ago

Steven Greenwell, 42, was last seen at Aberdeen Airport on Tuesday.

Steven Greenwell: Appeal over missing hillwalker.

A hillwalker has not been seen since arriving in Scotland four days ago.

Police are concerned for the welfare of Steven Greenwell, who flew into Aberdeen Airport from France on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old, from Scotland, intended to go hillwalking and is believed to have been properly equipped.

Police Scotland sergeant Garry Garrow said: "I would appeal to anyone with information regarding Steven's whereabouts, or who may have seen Steven recently to please get in touch.

"Although it is believed that Steven is a competent and experienced hill walker, the lack of contact from him is concerning for his friends and family.

"I would also ask Steven to contact someone to let them know that he is okay."

Mr Greenwell is 5ft 8in tall, with a slim build with short fair hair. He is likely to be dressed in walking clothes.

