Sheep rustlers snatch flock of 50 from Moray farm

Police say thieves would have needed specialist vehicles to steel the animals.

Stolen: Police appeal for information about missing livestock (file pic).

A flock of more than 50 sheep have been stolen from a farm in Moray.

The one-year-old livestock, a mixture of Cheviot and blackface sheep, were taken from the Coltfield area of Alves between midday on Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Police Scotland said the theft would have required specialised vehicles.

Officer Katherine Powell said: "The theft of such a large number of sheep would have required careful planning and the use of vehicles to transport the animals away from the area.

"I would urge any members of the public who saw anyone or anything suspicious around the times in question to please get in touch if you think your information could help.

"We take rural crime extremely seriously as part of our day-to-day policing in the north east, and I can assure the local and rural communities that crimes of this nature will not be tolerated.

"We are lucky to live in a relatively safe and crime-free region, however given this recent incident I would urge people to be extra vigilant and take measures and precautions to protect your property."

