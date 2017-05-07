Pet python missing after slithering away from owner
The snake disappeared in the Crown Street area of Aberdeen, police said.
A four-foot long royal python has slithered away from its owner in Aberdeen.
The snake disappeared in the Crown Street area of the city, Police Scotland said.
The force stressed the creature is non-venomous and is not thought to be a danger to the public.
However, officers have appealed for anyone who has seen the reptile to contact them.
A spokesman said: "Police Scotland is advising members of the public of a pet snake that has gone missing from the Crown Street area of Aberdeen.
"We are working to trace the animal and are appealing for anyone with information to call 101."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.