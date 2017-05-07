Pet python missing after slithering away from owner

The snake disappeared in the Crown Street area of Aberdeen, police said.

Missing: Royal python vanishes in Aberdeen (file pic). Creative Commons by Golgarth

A four-foot long royal python has slithered away from its owner in Aberdeen.

The snake disappeared in the Crown Street area of the city, Police Scotland said.

The force stressed the creature is non-venomous and is not thought to be a danger to the public.

However, officers have appealed for anyone who has seen the reptile to contact them.

A spokesman said: "Police Scotland is advising members of the public of a pet snake that has gone missing from the Crown Street area of Aberdeen.

"We are working to trace the animal and are appealing for anyone with information to call 101."

