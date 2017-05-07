Body discovered in flat on Aberdeen's Beach Boulevard

The person has not been identified and their death is being treated as unexplained.

Aberdeen: Body found at flat. STV

A body has been found in a flat near Aberdeen beach.

Police cordoned off the property on the Beach Boulevard on Sunday morning.

Detective inspector Allen Shaw said: "Our investigation is at a very early stage and there will be a police presence including a police pod in the area while initial enquiries are carried out.

"Thank you in advance to local residents for your patience."

