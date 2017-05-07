Body discovered in flat on Aberdeen's Beach Boulevard
The person has not been identified and their death is being treated as unexplained.
Police cordoned off the property on the Beach Boulevard on Sunday morning.
Detective inspector Allen Shaw said: "Our investigation is at a very early stage and there will be a police presence including a police pod in the area while initial enquiries are carried out.
"Thank you in advance to local residents for your patience."
