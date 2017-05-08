Body of woman in her 60s found at flat in Aberdeen

The woman's death is being treated as unexplained, with forensic teams at the property.

Police: Property on Beach Boulevard cordoned off. STV

The body of a woman in her 60s has been discovered at a flat near Aberdeen beach.

A property on Beach Boulevard was cordoned off by police on Sunday morning, with forensic teams seen entering the building.

Officers are treating the woman's death as unexplained and the investigation is continuing.

On Monday, police confirmed the deceased was a woman in her 60s.

Detective inspector Allen Shaw said earlier: "Our investigation is at a very early stage and there will be a police presence including a police pod in the area while initial enquiries are carried out.

"Thank you in advance to local residents for your patience."

