Woman found dead in Aberdeen beach flat named by police

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Dianne Ross's death.

Beach Boulevard: Officers were called to the scene at the weekend. STV

A woman found dead at a flat near Aberdeen beach has been named.

Dianne Ross was found at the property on Beach Boulevard on Sunday morning as emergency services cordoned off the building.

Police Scotland say there are no suspicious circumstances in the death of the 63-year-old.

Detective Inspector Allen Shaw said: "I would like to thank the public for their patience while inquiries were carried out in the area.

"Our thoughts are with Ms Ross's family at this time."

