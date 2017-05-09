Delays expected as work begins at Aberdeen roundabout

Ground investigations at the Haudagain are under way and expected to last seven weeks.

Haudagain: Traffic management measures in place. Transport Scotland

Motorist have been warned to expect delays at the Haudagain roundabout as ground investigations get under way.

The work, part of the Haudagain Improvement scheme, has started and is expected to take seven weeks to complete.

There are no plans for ground investigations on the A90 and A96 but traffic management measures will be in place to allow work on local roads to be carried out safely.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: "We apologise for any inconvenience these works will cause and would thank road users and local communities in advance for their patience over the next few weeks.

"When planning their journeys, we'd encourage drivers to visit the Traffic Scotland website for the latest travel updates."

