Around 30 youths involved in 'organised brawls' in town

Trouble reported to have broken out in several locations around Inverurie.

Inverurie: Trouble was reported on the High Street. Google 2017

Around 30 young people were involved in a series of "pre-arranged" disturbances in an Aberdeenshire town on Monday evening.

Inverurie residents reported trouble breaking out in several locations around 8pm.

The disturbances were reported in the High Street, at the railway station and around Inverurie Academy.

Some of the youths involved travelled to the town from outlying areas, police said.

Over the weekend, police issued six fines for antisocial behaviour after several groups congregated in the town.

There were no reports of injuries after the disturbances on Monday, which police believe were planned in advance.

Sergeant Willie Murdoch said: "This kind of antisocial behaviour will not be tolerated. A team of officers are investigating these incidents and several lines of enquiry are being pursued including examination of CCTV.

"Anyone identified as being involved in disorderly behaviour will be apprehended and there will be consequences for those involved.

"Not only are they putting themselves and others at risk, they are causing unnecessary fear and alarm to the local community. Inverurie is a safe area to live and there is absolutely no place for behaviour like this."

He continued: "We would once again also appeal to parents to please support us and ensure you know where your children are going and what they are up to.

"Stepping in, in the first instance, may save them from being dealt with by the courts.

"High visibility patrols will continue to be carried out in the area and I can provide every assurance to the local community that everything is being done to prevent further anti-social behaviour.

"Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous."

