Climber killed in fall attempting to scale Ben Nevis

The man fell to his death from the UK's tallest mountain on Saturday morning.

Tower Ridge: Man's body was retrieved by helicopter. Lochaber MRT

A climber has died while attempting to scale Ben Nevis.

The man fell to his death from Tower Ridge on Saturday morning.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team retrieved his body with the help of the R951 coastguard helicopter.

A spokesman for the team said: "We are sad to report that a call out yesterday was to a climber who suffered fatal injuries sustained in a fall while climbing Tower Ridge.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and friends.

"A big thank you to R951 who did a fantastic job to make the recovery from a very difficult location and all the climbers who assisted and brought down the climber's friend. A sad day."

Tower Ridge is one of several ridges on the north east face of the UK's highest peak.

