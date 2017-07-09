Bravery awards for group who rescued man from harbour

Port controller Ryan Leith leaped into the water to save the man in November last year.

Lerwick Harbour: Man rescued after falling into water (file pic).

Three people who rescued a man who had fallen into a harbour have been presented with bravery awards.

Ryan Leith jumped into Lerwick Harbour to help the man during the incident on November 24 last year.

The port controller was presented with the Royal Humane Society's Testimonial on Vellum at an event on Saturday.

Local musician Maurice Henderson and Police Scotland temporary sergeant Victoria Duthie received certificates of commendation for their efforts.

Dick Wilkinson, secretary of the Royal Humane Society, said: "Ryan Leith was undoubtedly the right person in the right place at the right time.

"Thankfully, although it was dark and conditions were not particularly good, he spotted what was happening and took immediate action.

"And thanks to the efforts he, Victoria Duthie and Maurice Henderson put in a life was saved.

"As it was, the three of them worked marvellously as a team. All three richly deserve the awards."

Mr Leith had just started his shift when he spotted a woman on the edge of Alexandra Wharf at around 11.30pm.

He alerted the police and coastguard after seeing and a man's head appear above the edge, then disappear.

Mr Leith ran over and found the man and woman in difficulty.

He lowered a life-preserver to the man in the water, but as he was being pulled to safety he dropped the ring and grabbed tyres at the edge of the wharf.

Mr Leith jumped into the water to help the man while Mr Henderson, who had been flagged down while driving past, towed them to a ladder.

All three rescuers helped the man up to the quay and he was taken to hospital. After going home for a shower, Mr Leith returned to duty at 1.15am.

