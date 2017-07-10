Woman dies after being engulfed in flames on street

The 63-year-old died after being found on fire on Land Street in Buckpool, Buckie.

Land Street: A woman was found on flames in Buckie. STV

A woman died after being engulfed in flames on a street.

The woman was taken to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin but died following the incident at 7.30pm on Sunday.

Her death is being treated as unexplained.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Enquiries are at an early stage and the death is currently being treated as unexplained. More information will be released when available.

"Anyone who was in the area at the time, in particular between 7.15pm and 7.30pm, and has information which they think could assist officers in establishing the woman's movements prior to being taken to hospital should contact police on 101."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman added: "We dispatched three crews to the scene.

"One female patient in her 60s was taken to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin."