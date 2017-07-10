Asian woman followed down street and racially abused

The 38-year-old victim was targeted by a man in his 40s in Broughty Ferry, Dundee.

Broughty Ferry: Abuse caused woman 'considerable harm'. Google 2017

An Asian woman was racially abused by a man who followed her down a street.

The 38-year-old victim was targeted in Broughty Ferry, Dundee, in an "unprovoked" attack.

Police said the man hurled racist abuse and made threats towards her while she was walking on Nursery Road near its junction with Forthill Road.

She crossed the street but the man followed her and continued the tirade, which police said caused her "considerable harm".

He remained on the street for a short time after the incident at 5.30pm on Saturday.

Police believe he "may have been under the influence of drink or drugs at the time" he racially abused the woman.

He is described as white, about 5ft 8in, of medium build and was in his mid 40s. He was wearing a teal T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.