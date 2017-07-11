Biker seriously injured as motorcycle smashes into field
The incident happened on the A952 near Hatton in Aberdeenshire at 10am on Tuesday.
A man has been seriously injured after crashing his motorcycle into a field.
The incident happened on the A952 near Hatton in Aberdeenshire at 10am on Tuesday.
The man has been taken to hospital with serious leg injuries.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A motorcyclist came off his bike.
"We believe he is seriously injured."
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman added: "We dispatched one road ambulance and our helimed air ambulance to the scene.
"One male patient was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by helicopter."