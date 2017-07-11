Body of woman, 78, found in gorge in the Highlands

The discovery was made in a ravine at Corrieshalloch Gorge near Ullapool, Wester Ross.

Corrieshalloch Gorge: Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team was called following the discovery. Google 2017

The body of a woman has been found in a gorge.

The discovery was made in a ravine at Corrieshalloch Gorge near Ullapool in Wester Ross.

Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team lifted the woman's body out of the Braemore gorge at 10.30am on Saturday.

It is understood she was 78 years old.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Next of kin have been informed and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

The death is being treated as unexplained.