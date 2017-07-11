Injured man airlifted to hospital after harbour plunge

Emergency services were called to Macduff harbour at 5pm on Tuesday.

Coastguard: The man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (file pic). Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

A man has been rescued after falling into the water at a harbour in Aberdeenshire.

Emergency services were called to Macduff harbour at 5pm on Tuesday after receiving reports of the incident.

The man was pulled from the water and given first aid by an ambulance crew before being flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment by a coastguard helicopter.

His condition is unknown.

The RNLI and police also attended the incident.