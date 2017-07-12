Cyclist seriously injured in rush hour smash with van
A cyclist has been seriously injured in a rush hour crash with a van.
The collision happened on Great Northern Road in Aberdeen at 8.10am on Wednesday.
A man, who was riding his bike, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The road is blocked from St Machar Drive to the Haudagain roundabout.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A male cyclist has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries."