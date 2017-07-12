Man sentenced for attacking girlfriend who killed herself

Angus Milligan admitted choking and slapping Emily Drouet in Aberdeen.

Emily Drouet: The teenager was studying in Aberdeen.

A student who attacked his girlfriend days before she killed herself has been sentenced.

Angus Milligan admitted choking and slapping 18-year-old Emily Drouet while they studied at Aberdeen University.

Ms Drouet, who studied law, was found dead at her halls of residence just a week after the attacks in March last year.

Milligan, 21, previously admitted assault and threatening behaviour at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Ms Drouet's parents, Germain and Fiona, have described Milligan as an "animal" and demanded he was sent to prison.

On Wednesday, the accused was sentenced to 180 hours' community service and given a one-year supervision order at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Milligan admitted grabbing and choking Emily by the neck, pushing her against a desk and slapping her on the face.

He also used abusive and offensive language and sent offensive, indecent, obscene and menacing texts to Ms Drouet, who has a younger brother and sister.

Five other charges, including one alleging he attempted to choke her minutes before she killed herself, were dropped due to a lack of evidence.

In a previous interview with STV News, Ms Drouet's mother revealed her daughter had been visited by Milligan on the night she took her own life.