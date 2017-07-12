Two-year-old boy falls from window of first-floor flat

Police were called to Dunkeld Road in Perth at around 12.45am on Wednesday.

Perth: Child taken to hospital after window fall (file pic). ©STV

A two-year-old boy has fallen from the window of a first-floor flat in Perth.

The child was taken to Ninewells Hospital but is not believed to be seriously injured.

Police were called to the home on Dunkeld Road at around 12.45am on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 12.45am today to attend an address on Dunkeld Road.

"We dispatched one ambulance to the scene. One male patient, aged two years, was taken to Ninewells Hospital."

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "We are currently in attendance after reports that a young child had fallen from a first floor window.

"The boy was taken to hospital for treatment. Enquiries are continuing."