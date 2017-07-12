Search for person missing in the water at Falls of Bruar

Emergency services are attending at incident near Blair Atholl in Perthshire.

A search is under way after a person went missing in the water at a popular gorge in Perthshire.

Emergency services were called to the Falls of Bruar, near Blair Atholl, at around 5.50pm on Wednesday.

Three people got into difficulty in the water but were rescued, however, one person remains unaccounted for.

Police have been joined by the fire service, the ambulance service, a helimed and the force's local mountain rescue team for the search operation.

The waterfalls are a local tourist attraction and a popular spot for abseiling and swimming.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "A person is missing in the water at the Falls of Bruar, near Blair Atholl.

"We were called to the scene at around 5.50pm. We are joined by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, the Scottish Ambulance Service, a helimed and our local mountain rescue team.

"There is currently no sign of the individual who is missing."