Divers in search for missing swimmer at Falls of Bruar

Eight friends made it to safety in the incident near Blair Atholl in Perthshire.

Falls of Bruar: Man missing after swimming with friends at Perthshire beauty spot. John MacKenzie (CC BY-SA 2.0) / Cropped

Divers have been called to find a man who went missing while swimming with friends at a popular gorge in Perthshire.

Emergency services were called after nine people got into difficulty at the Falls of Bruar, near Blair Atholl, on Wednesday.

Eight of the group were assisted by crews and made it to safety from the gorge but a man is still missing.

Divers were due to search the area on Thursday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A search was due to resume at around lunchtime on Thursday."

The waterfalls are a popular tourist attraction for abseiling and swimming.