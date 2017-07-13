Charity manager who stole £60,000 from veterans jailed

James Reilly was described as a 'Walter Mitty character' by his victims.

Victims: Some of the veterans turned up for Reilly's sentencing. STV

A charity manager who embezzled £60,000 from wounded veterans has been jailed.

James Reilly launched Tayforth Veterans Project in Dundee in 2011 but started scamming thousands of pounds from the donations just a few months later.

Reilly, 66, of Main Street, Balmullo, Fife, was project manager and trustee of the group, which had the stated aim of supporting former service personnel with mental health, housing, employment, training and benefit issues.

He was also entrusted with the safekeeping of the money earned.

Reilly abused that trust to embezzle £60,000.

At Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday, Reilly was jailed for 13 months for stealing the cash between February 2012 and October 2013.

Some of his victims had described the embezzler as a "Walter Mitty character" who had claimed to have served in the marines.

A group of veterans, some wearing their medals and berets, watched on in Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday as Reilly pleaded guilty to stealing the money between.

Sheriff Alastair Brown released Reilly on bail and deferred sentence until next month for social work background reports.