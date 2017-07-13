Teenage swimmer 'sucked into cave' trying to save friend

The 18-year-old's friends then formed a human chain to try to save him at Falls of Bruar.

Falls of Bruar: A police cordon is in place at the Perthshire beauty spot. STV

A teenager is feared dead after being sucked into a cave as he tried to save a friend.

The man, understood to be 18, was sucked into an undercurrent at the Falls of Bruar in Perthshire.

He was then pulled into a cave by the water despite his friends' efforts to form a human chain to save him.

Rope is also understood to have been used in a bid to pull him out of the undercurrent on Wednesday.

The teenager is thought to be from East Ham in London.

The friend who the man helped to rescue is safe but said to be in deep shock.

Divers have been called in and a cordon has been put in place.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A search was due to resume at around lunchtime on Thursday."

The waterfalls are a popular tourist attraction for abseiling and swimming.