Body found in search for teenager 'sucked into cave'

Friends formed a human chain to try to save the man at the Falls of Bruar, Perthshire.

Falls of Bruar: Next of kin informed of discovery. STV

A body has been found in the search for a swimmer sucked into a cave as he tried to rescue his friend.

The 19-year-old was dragged beneath the water by an undercurrent at the Falls of Bruar in Perthshire on Wednesday.

He was drawn into a cave despite the efforts of his friends, who formed a human chain in an attempt to reach him.

The teenager is thought to have been from East Ham in London. The friend who he tried to rescue was recovered safely.

On Thursday, a spokesman for Tayside Police said: "The body of a 19-year-old man has been recovered from the Falls of Bruar.

"Next of kin have been made aware and no further details will be released until formal identification has taken place."

The Falls of Bruar near Pitlochry are a popular tourist attraction for abseiling and swimming.