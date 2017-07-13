Man's body found hours after he was reported missing

Searchers on Barra made the discovery on Thursday morning.

Coastguard: Helicopter assisted with search (file pic). Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

A man has been found dead on Barra, police said.

The 32-year-old, who has not been named, was reported as missing on Wednesday night.

Emergency services including a coastguard helicopter conducted a search of the island and around 7am on Thursday discovered his body on the shoreline.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances around the death and the man's next of kin have been informed.

Police are now appealing for information in a bid to piece together the man's final movements.

He is described as around 5ft 10in in height. When last seen he was wearing a green top and brightly coloured trainers.

It is thought he might have been spotted walking from Castlebay in the direction of Vatersay from about 2pm on Wednesday.

Detective sergeant Iain Morrison said: "Our thoughts are with the gentleman's family and friends at this difficult time.

"I would ask anyone with information which could help establish his final movements to make contact with police on 101."